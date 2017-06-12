Sessions to Testify in Public Hearing on Tuesday

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from the investigation into possible ties between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify in public session at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee for its ongoing probe into Russia's interference in last year's presidential election.

The public hearing was announced Monday by Intelligence Chairman Richard M. Burr and Vice Chairman Mark Warner. Sessions was originally scheduled to defend the Justice Department's fiscal 2018 budget request to House and Senate appropriators this week, but told the committees in a letter late Friday that he would instead meet with Senate Intelligence.

The abrupt schedule change follows blockbuster testimony last week from former FBI Director James B. Comey. Sessions, who has recused himself from the Russia investigation, told appropriators that Senate Intelligence was the more "appropriate forum" in the wake of Comey's testimomy.