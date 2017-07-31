Republican Matt Rosendale Challenging Montana’s Jon Tester

Montana State Auditor Matt Rosendale is challenging Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, he announced in an interview Monday.

Rosendale told MTN News that he’d be more of an ally of President Donald Trump.

“What he needs is some support. I have not seen support coming out of Jon Tester,” Rosendale said.

Rosendale’s not the first Republican to enter the race, but he’s been considered a top pick by local and national Republicans after several top recruits passed on the race. He shares Tester’s signature flattop haircut, prompting one Republican to say, he “screams Montana.”

But Rosendale isn’t without liabilities. He only moved to the state in the early 2000s, from Maryland.

In 2010, he was elected to the state House and in 2012, he was elected to the state Senate. He was elected majority leader in 2014.

Rosendale ran for Congress in 2014, coming in third in the GOP primary. He loaned his campaign $1 million for that race and didn’t actually raise much money. His campaign account was $217,000 in debt as of June 30.

During that race, he earned national attention for a spot in which he shoots down a drone, playing up his libertarian streak. Rosendale’s working with OnMessage Inc., the same firm he worked with in 2014.

Rosendale could still face a competitive primary. State Sen. Al Olszewski and businessman/Air Force veteran Troy Downing are already in the race. Downing has the ability to self-fund. He loaned his campaign $100,000 in the 2nd quarter, ending with $155,000 in the bank. Olszewski ended the 2nd quarter with $31,000.

Russell Fagg, a district court judge in Billings, has formed an exploratory committee and has been raising money despite being a sitting judge. He plans to retire from the bench in October, when he’ll make a final decision about running for Senate.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the general election Tilt Democratic.