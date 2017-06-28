Report: Manafort Donated to Rohrabacher After Meeting

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman,registered with the Justice Department under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort made a donation to California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher three days after a meeting, according to Bloomberg.

The donation was revealed in documents Manafort filed with the Justice Department under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Manafort’s registration cited his work on behalf of a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine and listed political meetings in the U.S. as part of his work.

One of the meetings was with Rohrabacher, and three days after the meeting, Manafort contributed $1,000 to Rohrabacher’s campaign. The Federal Election Commission shows that the contribution came on March 22, 2013.

Rohrabacher has previously said the United States should work together with Russia to curb terrorism.

He has also praised Russian President Vladimir Putin by saying “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a country being led by a ruler who wants their country to be a great country.”

As a result Rohrabacher has earned the epithet “Putin’s favorite congressman.”

Manafort resigned as Trump’s campaign chairman in August as he was being scrutinized over his ties to Russia and its allies in Ukraine.

He was the second Trump campaign official to retroactively file as a lobbyist for foreign interests — former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn filed documents after he admitted he lobbied for the Turkish government while serving as a Trump campaign adviser.