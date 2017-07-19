Report: Cummings’ Wife Considering Gubernatorial Bid

Maya Rockeymoore has served in several positions on Capitol Hill. (Global Policy Solutions)

Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings’ wife Maya Rockeymoore is considering a run for governor.

Rockeymoore cited recent attempts by Republicans in Congress to repeal the 2010 health care law by President Barack Obama as a reason for running, The Associated Press reported.

“Gutting Medicaid is simply an unacceptable proposition, and it has a disproportionately negative effect on women and children,” she said.

Hogan is extremely popular in a typically blue state ahead of next year’s campaign. A poll released by Morning Consult found Hogan to have the second highest approval rating among governors nationwide.

Hogan also joined a coalition of 10 other governors from both parties criticizing an attempt to repeal the 2010 health care law without a replacement and calling on Congress to find a bipartisan solution to fix unstable insurance markets.

Rockeymoore told the AP she planned to announce “within the next few weeks.” She currently leads the Center for Global Policy Solutions, a Washington consulting firm.

She has served as adjunct professor in the Women in Politics Institute at American University, vice president of research and programs at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF), as a senior resident scholar at the National Urban League, chief of staff to Rep. Charles Rangel, professional staff on the House Ways and Means Committee, and as a CBCF legislative fellow in the office of Rep. Melvin Watt.

Rockeymoore would join an already crowded primary with Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker, lawyer Jim Shea, former State Department adviser Alec Ross and former NAACP president Ben Jealous, who was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders last week.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz is also weighing a run, as is Rep. John Delaney, who is expected to make his decision at the end of the month.