Poll: Corker Suffers in Poll After Trump Spat

Outgoing Republican Sen. Bob Corker’s approval numbers suffered in Tennessee after his feud with President Donald Trump.

A poll from Middle Tennessee State University found Corker’s disapproval numbers were at 41 percent, up 14 points from polling in the Spring.

The poll ran from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23 and interviewed 600 registered voters after Corker announced he would leave the Senate. The margin of error was plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Among those polled, 68 percent heard “some” or “a lot” about Trump’s feud with Corker.

Among those who heard about the spat, 40 percent disapprove of Corker and approve of Trump but 34 percent approve Corker and disapprove of Trump.

Corker’s approval in the state is now 45 percent compared to 52 percent in the spring.

The poll also showed Trump’s negatives climbed too, with his disapproval going from 32 to 40 percent. His approval stayed at 50 percent.

The poll came after Trump tweeted earlier this month that Corker “begged” the president to endorse him. Corker tweeted in response that the White House devolved into an “adult day care center.”

The day after the poll closed, Trump re-ignited the feud, tweeting Corker was responsible for former President Obama’s nuclear agreement with Iran and “couldn’t be elected dog catcher.”

Corker responded in kind by saying that Trump was hurling “untruths” and called him an “utterly untruthful president.”

Corker announced he would not seek re-election in 2018.