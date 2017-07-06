Photos of the Year, So Far: 186 Days Into a New Washington

JANUARY 26: President Donald Trump shakes hands with Speaker of the House Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., as he arrives on stage while Vice President Mike Pence looks on, at the GOP Congressional retreat in Philadelphia. House and Senate Republicans held their retreat there through Friday in Philadelphia. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Pool)
BY BILL CLARK and TOM WILLIAMS
2017 is now more than halfway complete. That's right, this weekend was the six-month mark on a year that’s brought a great deal of change to the nation’s capital.
While Roll Call has captured many images from the year gone by so far, here are just a few that encapsulate the new White House, new Congress and new gridlock that has taken over Washington.
JANUARY 20: From left, Reps. Jody B. Hice, R-Ga., Dave Brat, R-Va., and Rod Blum, R-Iowa, are seen on the West Front of the Capitol before Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) JANUARY 25: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's press briefing plays on C-SPAN as Senate Republican Conference chair John Thune, R-S.D., walks off stage following his media availability with House Republican Conference Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., at the GOP retreat in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) FEBRUARY 28: President Donald Trump gestures at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress. The duo, and other Republican leaders, must find a way to pass a health care overhaul plan — a core promise of many GOP lawmakers since it was passed in 2010. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) APRIL 6: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., gives a thumbs up after the Senate invoked the "nuclear option" which will allow for a majority vote to confirm a Supreme Court justice nominee. The vote for nominee Neil Gorsuch happened later that week, filling the long-open seat for the high court. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) APRIL 26: A student from Wisconsin takes a break on the East Front of the Capitol. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) MAY 4: Rep. Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., lead a group of Republican members of Congress to the House floor for the votes on repeal and replace of Obamacare. The members met with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus in Scalise's office before the vote. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) MAY 4: Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, fresh off foot surgery, makes his way through Statuary Hall on his way to the House floor in the Capitol for the vote on repeal and replace of Obamacare (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) MAY 4: Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., greets protesters on the East Front of the Capitol after the House passed the Republicans' bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The protesters support the ACA. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) MAY 11: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe prepares to testify during the Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing on World Wide Threats, two days after James B. Comey was fired as FBI director by President Donald Trump. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) MAY 17: House Intelligence ranking member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., stands next to a photo of President Donald Trump in the Oval Office shaking hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the House Democrats' news conference on Trump and Russia ties. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) MAY 17: Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., talks with reporters in the Senate subway before a vote in the Capitol. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) MAY 17: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., talks with reporters after a vote in the Capitol about whether a special prosecutor is needed to investigate President Trump's ties to Russia. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) MAY 18: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., holds his weekly news conference in the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) JUNE 8: The crowd gathered at The Partisan bar watch as former FBI Director James B. Comey arrives to testify during the Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) JUNE 14: Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, center, and his sons, board the Rayburn subway in the basement of the Capitol after a shooting at the Republican's baseball practice in Alexandria on June 14, 2017. ( Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) JUNE 15: Former New York Yankees manager Joe Torre gives a hug to David Bailey, one of the the injured Capitol Police officers on Rep. Steve Scalise's security detail, before Bailey threw out the first pitch at the annual Congressional Baseball Game. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) JUNE 15: Patrick Conroy, Chaplain of the House of Representatives, left, leads both teams in a moment of prayer before the start of the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) JUNE 21: Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner throws out the first pitch in the Congressional Women's Softball game that pits congresswomen against female journalists at Watkins Recreation Center on Capitol Hill. Griner was injured in last week's shooting at the Republican baseball practice. The game benefits the Young Survival Coalition that helps young women with breast cancer. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) JUNE 26: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks back to his office in the Capitol after opening the Senate on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) JUNE 26: Speaker of the House Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., conducts a ceremonial swearing in of Rep. Karen Handel, R-Ga., in the Capitol. Handel won a special election to replace Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price rounding out the special elections resulting from Trump's Cabinet picks. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) JUNE 27: Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and members of the Senate Democratic Caucus hold a news conference on the Senate steps to oppose the Republican health care plan. They hold pictures of citizens that would be effected. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
