Ohio Man Charged With Threatening Stivers

A man from Westerville, Ohio, has been charged with threatening Republican Rep. Steve Stivers in a voicemail that referred to the shooting at the Republican team’s Congressional Baseball Game practice last week.

A criminal complaint from Capitol Police in the U.S. District Court in Columbus that E. Stanley Hoff sent Stivers a voicemail that threatened him and other members of Congress and their families, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

“I’ve seen the prayer y’all were saying at the baseball diamond ... I think y’all better hit your knees and pray for the people that you’re screwin’ up their lives,” Hoff is alleged to have said in the voicemail.

“We’re coming to get every godd--n one of you and your families. Maybe the next one taken down will be your daughter. Huh? Or your wife. Or even you.”

Chief Magistrate Elizabeth A. Preston Deavers ordered that Hoff be held without bail.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Kelley called Hoff “a significant danger to the community” and that his threat must be taken seriously in light of last week’s shootings.

The criminal complaint says Capitol Police warned Hoff after he had left at least five voicemail messages at Stivers’ district office in Hilliard since February.

“We had to take it seriously, especially when he mentioned the baseball game,” Kelley said of the latest message.