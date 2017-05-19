New Mail Campaign Highlights AHCA Impact on Older Voters

Older voters in Amodei’s district will be reminded of his health care vote. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Older voters in two GOP districts are the targets of a new direct mail campaign highlighting higher costs for seniors under the GOP health care bill.

The liberal advocacy group Save My Care is launching a direct mail campaign this weekend aimed at 30,000 voters between the ages of 50 and 64 in Arizona’s 2nd District, home to Rep. Martha McSally, and Nevada’s 2nd District, represented by Rep. Mark Amodei.

“Congresswoman McSally’s reckless vote will make health care unaffordable for millions of Americans, especially those over 50 years old,” the mailer reads, according to a copy shared with Roll Call.

The mailer also includes a sample health care bill with the message, “For people like you, between the ages of 50 and 64, we estimate your costs could increase by up to $20,873 per year.”

The mailer also includes a graphic of a ripped headline stating, “Age Tax is Unfair and Unaffordable,” citing the AARP.

The seniors advocacy group reported that the GOP bill, known as the Affordable Health Care Act, would lead to higher health care costs for older Americans. The bill would replace the tax credits under the 2010 health care law with a new system of credits adjusted for age and income.

Amodei is in a solidly Republican district, according to Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales. McSally is a Democratic target in 2018 and her race is rated Likely Republican. Amodei and McSally were among the 24 Republicans targeted in TV and digital ads that Save My Care launched after the bill passed the House.

Arizona and Nevada are also home to two key GOP senators: Jeff Flake and Dean Heller. Both are up for re-election in 2018, and are Democratic targets. By highlighting these House members’ votes, those who oppose the GOP bill hope to pressure Republican senators not to support the AHCA. The Senate is in the process of crafting its own bill to repeal the 2010 health care law.