New Jersey’s Frank LoBiondo Won’t Seek Re-election

New Jersey Rep. Frank LoBiondo will not seek re-election in 2018. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

New Jersey Rep. Frank LoBiondo will not seek re-election next year.

WPG Talk radio first reported the news Tuesday. A New Jersey source confirmed LoBiondo’s retirement.

LoBiondo, first elected in 1994, represents a South Jersey district that President Donald Trump won by less than 5 points.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee made LoBiondo an early target for 2018 and will go after an open seat even more aggressively. In the past, Democrats have struggled to recruit candidates to challenge LoBiondo because of his strong labor backing and moderate voting record.

He recently bucked his party on the GOP health care plan and the budget blueprint that called for eliminating the state and local tax deduction that benefits many New Jersey residents.

State Sen. Jeff Van Drew and retired state Superior Court Judge Raymond Batten are two Democrats who could make a run for the district.