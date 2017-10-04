Judge in Schock Case Wants to Know if Prosecutors Told Falsehoods to Jury

Former Rep. Aaron Schock appears on the House floor after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a Joint Meeting of Congress last year. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce ordered the U.S. Attorney for Central Illinois to disclose any falsehoods or misstatements to grand juries about the investigation of former Rep. Aaron Schock.

Bruce ordered the attorney to do so after prosecutors first denied and then admitted to commenting about Schock’s investigation, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Schock resigned in 2015. He pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud, falsification of election commission filings, and theft of government funds.

The former Illinois Republican’s spendthrift habits first came to light in early 2015 after it was revealed he had his office’s decoration modeled after the television show “Downton Abbey.”

Schock’s attorneys are asking for charges against him to be dropped, alleging that prosecutors said 11 times during two grand jury proceedings that Schock hadn’t appeared before a grand jury, even though defendants are not required to testify before a grand jury.

Bruce gave the attorney's office two weeks to respond to the order in writing. Schock’s attorney George Terwilliger said “the order speaks for itself.”