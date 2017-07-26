Indiana Rep. Luke Messer Running for Senate

Indiana Rep. Luke Messer announced on Wednesday he’s running for Senate.

The three-term congressman tweeted, “We’re in,” with a link to his new campaign site just before noon.

The 6th District congressman had been widely expected to run for Senate for months. Until he wasn’t.

In recent weeks rumors have been flying about Messer, a member of leadership, getting cold feet. Much of that chatter first originated from allies of fellow Hoosier Rep. Todd Rokita, who’s also expected to run for the GOP nod to take on Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Despite his position on the Financial Services Committee, Messer raised less money in the 2nd quarter than Rokita, who started openly considering a bid slightly later than Messer. Rokita raised $1 million to Messer’s $578,000. Rokita ended the quarter with slightly more cash on hand.

Messer has endured attacks from Rokita allies about his residency (he moved his family to D.C.) and about the $240,000 salary Messer’s wife receives for a part-time legal job from the city of Fishers.

A primary between these two Wabash College alumni has been among the worst kept campaign secrets in Washington this year, with both maintaining congressional re-election organizations that have been openly gearing up for Senate bids.

Messer had been expected to announce his campaign at his family’s annual BBQ on Aug. 12 in Indiana.

Messer’s campaign consultants released a polling memo last week that showed Messer and Rokita tied at 23 percent each in a seven-way GOP primary. Head-to-head, Messer led Rokita 27-26 percent in the OnMessage Inc. poll, conducted by telephone among 400 likely GOP primary voters in mid-July.

The memo argued that Rokita’s attacks on Messer “could come back to bite him,” pointing to positive message testing about Messer’s decision to move his family to Washington so that his children could have a “full-time father.”

Other Republicans are still considering entering the race, including Attorney General Curtis Hill, state Rep. Mike Braun and state Sen. Mike Delph.