Gowdy Picked by Steering Committee to Chair Oversight

Rep. Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican, was chosen by a select group of GOP House members to be the next chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Lauding his “deep commitment to transparency and accountability,” House Speaker Paul D. Ryan announced Thursday the Republican Steering Committee recommended Rep. Trey Gowdy be the next chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The decision will be ratified by the full GOP conference on Tuesday.

Only one other member of the panel, Rep. Steve Russell, expressed an interest in being the panel’s next gavel-holder. The Oklahoma Republican told reporters after leaving the meeting in the Capitol basement that he sought the seat because he wanted to address duplicity in government.

Gowdy ranks ninth on the committee in leadership while Russell is 19th.

“Trey has my absolute confidence, and I know he will do an outstanding job,” Ryan said in a statement before thanking Russell for putting his name forward.

Gowdy even got a vote of confidence from Democrat Eleanor Holmes Norton, the District of Columbia's delegate to Congress. The committee has jurisdiction over Washington, D.C., and Norton has engaged with leaders of the committee on matters related to the District ranging from budget autonomy to planning and zoning. She enjoyed a fairly productive relationship with California Republican Darrell Issa, who chaired the panel from 2011-2015.

“Trey Gowdy has been an open-minded and fair member when it comes to D.C. I look forward to meeting with him to discuss areas that we can work together during this Congress,” Norton said in a statement.

Gowdy had been seen as a favorite to replace current Chairman Jason Chaffetz, who announced in April he would not be seek re-election to his congressional seat. The Utah Republican is leaving Congress June 30.

If elected by the full conference, Gowdy would take Chaffetz’s place when the decision is read on the House floor.

Gowdy said in a statement he was grateful for the opportunity to serve. The Oversight Committee has jurisdiction over the executive branch and the District of Columbia.

The role could leave Gowdy in a sticky situation as he and its majority members will be tasked with probing a presidential administration of their own political party.

The South Carolina Republican, a former federal prosecutor, made a name for himself nationally when he lead the House committee that investigated the 2012 Benghazi attack while Hillary Clinton was secretary of State.

Jason Dick contributed to this story.

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.