Gianforte Files Extension for Court Appearance

Republican Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte faces a misdemeanor assault charge after allegedly attacking a reporter the day before he won a special House election in Montana. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images file photo)

Montana’s future Rep. Greg Gianforte filed for an extension for his court appearance date after he was charged with a misdemeanor for assaulting a journalist last month.

Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault after an audio recording from Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs showed Gianforte allegedly grabbed Jacobs and threw him to the ground before telling the reporter to “Get the hell out.”

According to a court document, “the parties are currently exploring a settlement” of the case and that the extension was not opposed by the state, the Missoulian reported Tuesday.

Gianforte faced a Wednesday deadline to face the charges. Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert said the court is looking to set a new date.

The assault charges could lead to Gianforte spending as much as six months in jail and a $500 fine.

Despite the incident occurring the day before the special election, Gianforte still beat Democrat Rob Quist and has already filed to run for re-election in 2018.