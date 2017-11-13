Gene Green Will Not Seek Re-Election

Rep. Gene Green told his congressional staff Monday he will not run for re-election.

“I think that it is time for me to be more involved in the lives of our children and grandchildren,” the Texas Democrat said in a statement. “I have had to miss so many of their activities and after 26 years in Congress it is time to devote more time to my most important job of being a husband, father and grandfather.”

Green represents the 29th District. He was first elected in 1992 and is in his 13th term. He serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee and is the ranking member on its health subcommittee.

His seat is rated Solid Democrat by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales.

