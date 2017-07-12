Former Foster Staffer Fifth Democrat to Challenge Roskam

Democratic challenger Carole Cheney said incumbent Illinois Rep. Peter Roskam has “lost touch with the people of his community.” (Carole for Congress via Facebook)

A fifth voice has joined the early chorus of Illinois Democrats looking to unseat GOP Rep. Peter Roskam.

Carole Cheney, who headed the district office of Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill., from 2013 to 2017, announced Tuesday she would enter the Democratic primary race for the state’s 6th District, claiming Roskam had “lost touch with the people of his community,” NBC Chicago reported.

Roskam has come under fire from constituents this year for ducking town halls in his district, which comprises Chicago’s affluent western and northwestern suburbs.

In a March interview with the Chicago Tribune, the six-term incumbent dismissed town halls as an element of the political pageantry he said he generally tries to avoid, likening the representative-constituent meetings to “big circuses and other things.”

“I didn’t run for office to be a ringleader of that kind of circus,” he said. “I’m interested in trying to get solutions.”

Roskam has held one town hall this year, a 75-minute telephone call-in session.

Cheney hinted in her announcement Tuesday that she could look to hammer Roskam on the campaign trail for his reputed aloofness at home.

“There’s a lot of people out there, it doesn’t matter which party you are, they feel that their representative isn’t listening to them,” she said.

“[Roskam] is now transitioned to where he’s serving special interests. He’s lost touch with the people of his community. I want to bring that back.”

Cheney also cited what she perceives as Roskam’s soft stance on President Donald Trump as an urgent reason to repaint the seat blue.

“Given I think some of the extreme positions that Donald Trump takes, that’s what’s troubling about Peter Roskam, he takes those same positions,” Cheney said.

Roskam has supported President Donald Trump’s calls to repeal and replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act, but has at times expressed displeasure at the caustic rhetoric the president deploys and some of his national security measures such as the first iteration of the executive order travel ban against seven majority-Muslim nations.

In May, Inside Elections with Nation L. Gonzales downgraded Illinois 6 from “Solid Republican” to “Likely Republican.”

Democratic operatives have pegged districts like Roskam’s — mostly white, suburban, upper-middle class — as targets in their mission to flip 24 seats and regain a House majority.

Cheney, who ran unsuccessfully for an Illinois House seat in 2012, will have to outduel at least four other Democratic candidates — Kelly Mazeski, Amanda Howland, Suzyn Price, and Austin Songer — to capture her party’s nomination.