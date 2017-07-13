FEC Votes to Allow Campaign Cash for Security

Capitol Police have investigated more threats to members of Congress this year than they did all of last year. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

By KATHERINE TULLY-MCMANUS and ERIC GARCIA

The Federal Election Commission has approved guidance to allow campaign contributions to pay for certain types of security.

FEC commissioners backed the proposal 5-0, that would permit members of Congress to use up to $15,000 in campaign funds for “nonstructural” security systems, which would include installation and monitoring costs for cameras, sensors and “removable security devices” at their homes.

The ruling came in light of last month’s shooting at the Republican practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, which wounded House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others.

An opinion from the FEC before the vote said that campaign cash used to pay for security expenses recommended by Capitol Police and that was not primarily meant to increase the value of a home was not prohibited.

The request for guidance came from House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul D. Irving after Scalise’s shooting. Irving outlined a “new daily threat environment” facing lawmakers, citing U.S. Capitol Police’s investigation of 902 threatening communications received by lawmakers in 2016 and 950 threats investigated in just the first six months of 2017, statistics he reiterated in his testimony to the FEC on Thursday.

Both the House sergeant-at-arms and the Capitol Police would see a boost in funding under the fiscal 2018 Legislative Branch Appropriations bill that cleared the full committee in late June. The bill would provide $5 million for the House sergeant-at-arms to enhance district office security, such as cameras, panic buttons and other security infrastructure. Also in the works is a planned House Administration Committee authorization increase of Members’ Representational Allowances by $25,000 per member for official event security in members’ districts.

Until the FEC’s decision, there were strict guidelines on using campaign funds to pay for security at residences and permission from the FEC was needed on a case-by-case, threat-specific basis. The FEC has previously granted requests to use campaign money for security upgrades in specific circumstances. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was allowed to upgrade security at her home after the Arizona Democrat was was shot and severely wounded at a 2011 event for constituents in Tucson.