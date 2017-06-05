ER Doctor Says Health Care Debate Motivated Him to Challenge Huizenga

Dr. Rob Davidson, right, confronted Rep. Bill Huizenga at a town hall meeting in February. (Rob Davidson for Congress via Facebook)

Emergency room doctor Rob Davidson announced he would challenge Michigan Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga after confronting him at a town hall event earlier this year.

Huizenga and Davidson debated about health care during an event in February in Baldwin, Mich.

“My concern is 10 to 15 years from now, these people have heart attacks and strokes that perhaps could have been prevented if they had the access that they needed,” Davidson said at the time.

At that event Huizenga conceded there were some good parts about the 2010 health care law despite supporting a repeal and voting for a Republican replacement in May.

“I have made a commitment to things like pre-existing conditions should not be a disqualifier, a lifetime cap should not be a disqualifier, a number of other things that we think are positives in that and we're going to try and make sure those are in there,” Huizenga said in February.

Davidson, who spent 16 years as an ER doctor, said after the town hall he was considering running against Huizenga.

“I had a question and we had a little mini debate on health care and a lot of people just spontaneously started asking me, ‘Why don't you run?’”

Huizenga’s campaign was largely dismissive about Davidson’s chances to unseat the incumbent.

“Bill was reelected by a two to one margin just 8 months ago. For now he’s focused on policies to create jobs, protect life, and serve the constituents of the 2nd District,” his campaign said in a statement.