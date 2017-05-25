Politics

Ellmers Gets HHS Job

The first Republican woman to endorse Trump

Former Rep. Renee Ellmers, R-N.C., will serve as director for the Department of Health and Human Service's regional office in Atlanta. (Al Drago/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Former North Carolina Rep. Renee Ellmers has landed a job in the Trump administration as director for the Department of Health and Human Service’s regional office in Atlanta.

Ellmers started her job Wednesday, the News & Observer in Raleigh reported. 

Ellmers was the first Republican member of Congress endorsed by Trump, but lost her primary race last year to fellow Republican Rep. George Holding after redistricting. 

Ellmers is the second former member who lost a race last year to join HHS, as former Louisiana Rep. John Fleming was named Deputy Assistant for Health Technology Reform after losing his bid in Louisiana’s Senate race.

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: 2016 donald-trump health-care politics Elections George Holding John Fleming Louisiana North Carolina Renee Ellmers Republicans Senate HEAL