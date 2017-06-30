Ellison Says Twitter Should Ban Trump

Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., said President Donald Trump should be treated like “any other social media harrasser.” (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison said Twitter should ban President Donald Trump after the President tweeted insults about “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski.

The Minnesota Democrat compared Trump to a “social media bully” in an interview with TMZ.

“The problem is he’s been doing it and he’s never had to pay a price for it,” Ellison said. “I personally think that Twitter should treat him like any other social media harasser and snatch his account.”

Ellison added that Twitter is a private company and the president doesn’t have a right to an account.

“And if he’s mistreating it and abusing people, serially, I think that he shouldn’t have an account,” Ellison said.