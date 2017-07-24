Democrats Cast Wide Net in Shaping ‘Better Deal’ Platform

Democrats are set to unveil their “Better Deal” agenda Monday afternoon. And over the past seven months, House Democrats’ campaign arm has sought to foster unity around an economically focused agenda through meetings with stakeholders and conversations with voters.

The goal was to create a unifying message on the economy and jobs that could also be tailored to an individual congressional district as Democrats look flip at least 24 seats and win back the House.

A source with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said Chairman Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., and senior committee staff have met with more than 50 strategists and leaders over the past seven months to help reach a consensus on an economic message. Those meetings included people from Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, which waged a competitive Democratic primary challenge to Hillary Clinton last year and exposed divides in the Democratic Party.

The DCCC also met with aligned groups including leaders of labor organizations, EMILY’s List, which supports pro-abortion rights women candidates, End Citizens United, and VoteVets.

Voters have also contributed to this platform, with the committee conducting surveys and collecting input from community events and organizers on the ground (in February, the DCCC launched its “March into ’18” initiative that included early investments in state parties so they can hire organizers in competitive House districts).

The committee has also gathered information on voters’ opinions on Democratic goals. The firm Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research conducted focus groups on the economy in Michigan, California, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

GQRR also conducted an online survey of 1,000 Democrats and 1,000 swing voters in 52 congressional districts. The respondents had a generally negative view of the economy, with just 17 percent of Democrats and 22 percent of swing voters responding that their own economic situation was improving, according to survey results shared with Roll Call.

The survey found that certain ideas were supported by both groups, including increasing wages and supporting a living wage, helping improve small business, increasing college affordability and access to skills training, lowering the cost of prescription jobs, and stopping jobs from leaving the U.S.

The DCCC’s information helped inform the platform that is set to be unveiled by Democratic leaders on Monday. An aide with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee said the Democratic caucus took the lead in developing this message, and the campaign committee would work to convey those themes and contrasts with Republicans throughout next year’s midterm elections. Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.