Blackburn Passes on Corker Challenge

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., will not face Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., in a Senate primary. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn has decided to pass on challenging Republican Sen. Bob Corker in a primary next year.

“I am running for re-election to the House of Representatives,” she told the Tennessean in Nashville on Tuesday.

Blackburn declined to say if she had considered running for the Senate seat.

Corker told the Johnson City Press he would not run for governor, but was not explicit about running for a third Senate term.