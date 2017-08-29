Barletta Announces His Candidacy for Senate

In a video announcing his Senate campaign, Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Lou Barleta echoes some of President Donald Trump’s themes. (LouBarletta.com)

Republican Rep. Lou Barletta announced Tuesday he will challenge Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey for Pennsylvania’s Senate race next year.

Barletta made the announcement in a video on his website after months of speculation that he would challenge the two-term incumbent.

Barletta had been encouraged to run for the Senate by President Donald Trump, whom Barletta vocally supported. Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win Pennsylvania since George H.W. in 1988.

Barletta could appeal to the type of “Reagan Democrat” Pennsylvanians who voted for Trump.

Barletta’s father was the chairman of the Hazelton Democratic Party and has said he was a Democrat until President Ronald Reagan made him into “a believer.”

Barletta repeated many of Trump’s themes in his announcement video released on Tuesday when asking people to visit his website.

“You'll be sending a loud and clear message that you joining the effort to make Pennsylvania and America great again,” Barletta says.

Barletta contrasted his background with that of Casey, who is the son of former Pennsylvania Gov. Robert P. Casey Sr.

“I wasn’t born with a famous last name,” Barletta says in the video, highlighting how his father had only an 8th-grade education and how the congressman and his wife started a business.

Barletta’s own political career in many ways has many of the same themes as Trump’s presidential campaign.

In 2015, Barletta supported legislation colloquially known as “Kate’s Law,” which would defund so-called “sanctuary cities” that protect immigrants in the country illegally.

Similarly, Barletta’s first piece of legislation after he was elected in 2010 would have restricted federal money to cities that refused to share information with federal authorities on immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

But Casey in the past has shown appeal with the type of Pennsylvania voters who national Democrats have lost.

In his 2012 re-election campaign, Casey won Chester and Berks County, in the southeastern part of the state, and Beaver County, which President Barack Obama lost in his re-election campaign.