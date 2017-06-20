Alan Grayson Fundraises off Jon Ossoff

Then-Rep. Alan Grayson, D-Fla., arrives in the Capitol Visitor Center for a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus in December. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Former Florida Rep. Alan Grayson may not be in Congress anymore, but he is using the special election in Georgia's 6th Congressional District to raise money for himself.

The former Democratic congressman is running a campaign to raise money for Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff through the fundraising site ActBlue.

“Make Trump Angry, Support Jon,” the fundraiser says. Type above buttons for contribution amounts says, “Your contribution will be divided evenly between Jon Ossoff and Alan Grayson.”

Grayson gave up his House seat last year to run for the Senate. He lost the primary to then-Rep. Patrick Murphy, who went on to lose to Marco Rubio in the general election. Grayson largely alienated his Democratic colleagues for his inflammatory statements and accusations he abused his ex-wife.

Before leaving Congress, Grayson filed to run against Republican Daniel Webster in Florida’s 11th District. Grayson lost to Webster in 2010 before being elected in 2012 in the 9th District.