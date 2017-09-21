Policy

How Graham-Cassidy Stacks Up, in One Chart

Comparing the Senate GOP's latest plan, and the House-passed option, to current law

Senate leadership talks with reporters in the Capitol after the policy luncheons on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate leaders are considering an attempt next week to pass a repeal of the 2010 health care law, while chamber rules still allow for a 50-50 vote option. Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., put together a proposal — after the chamber considered and rejected multiple other options this summer — that they hope will get the repeal over the finish line.

Here's how the Graham-Cassidy plan compares to the repeal the House passed back on May 4, and the current health care law: Graham-Cassidy-WEB

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: health-care policy republicans senate 2010 Health Care law American Health Care Act Bill Cassidy GOP Health Care plan health care House leadership Lindsey Graham Louisiana Republican health care plan Senate south carolina HEAL