House on Track for Taxes and Turkey, Ryan Says

Speaker Paul D. Ryan said during a news conference Tuesday that the House is on track to get a tax overhaul bill over to the Senate before Thanksgiving.

Before addressing reporters Tuesday Ryan told the House GOP Conference that he’s hopeful the tax bill will be released next week.

Reporters questions, however, focused more on President Donald Trump’s feud with Sen. Bob Corker. Ryan said he didn’t believe that would impact the tax effort, saying he expects Corker to ultimately vote for an overhaul.

“I’m glad the president is coming to lunch because I have long believed it’s better to settle these things in person,” he said. “And I hope they get a chance to do that.”