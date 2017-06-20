GoFundMe Page to Support Lobbyist Matt Mika Raises Goal to 50K

Alexandria Police officers rope off the crime scene around Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Va., where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot during baseball practice on June 14. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Nearly $40,000 has been raised to support the recovery of Tysons Food lobbyist Matt Mika, who was shot in the chest at the Republican team’s baseball practice last week.

On Monday, the page’s goal was $20,000. By Tuesday morning, it was raised to $50,000 and had donations from more than 300 people.

“Matt and his family are stunned by the outpouring of love and support. In less than 24 hours, your contributions helped us surpass our initial goal! We’ve raised the bar to make an even bigger impact, so please continue to share,” the page reads.

Mika’s family said in a statement over the weekend that his condition had improved and that they expect a “full recovery.” The statement said Mika was communicating with notes and signed the game ball for the annual congressional game.

[GoFundMe Page For Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner Aims for $20K]

The page also encourages people to donate to the GoFundMe account to support Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner, who was also shot at the practice. More than 200 people have donated through Griner's page, which has raised nearly $17,000 toward its $20,000 goal.

Mika was volunteering as a coach for the GOP team during practice last week to prepare for the Congressional Baseball Game the following night.

[Shooting Victims Come from All Walks of Hill Life]