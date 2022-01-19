Joe Biden and the dangers of inbred optimism

Americans like their presidents to exude optimism — as candidates.

Think of a smiling Franklin Roosevelt, with his cigarette holder held at a jaunty angle. Think of Ronald Reagan claiming it was “Morning in America” in 1984, even though unemployment was over 7 percent. Add to the mix Barack Obama during his “hope and change” 2008 campaign.

But for the most part, these upbeat presidents governed as realists.

FDR, in his desperation, was willing to try almost anything to stanch the Depression. The Gipper, whose approach to the Soviet Union was “trust, but verify,” agreed to raise taxes in 1982 to modify his 1981 rate cuts. Obama, to the consternation of some Democratic activists, erred on the side of caution, beginning with the size of his 2009 stimulus package.

When presidents allow hope to replace careful planning — especially in foreign policy — the results can be tragic. That is the story of Vietnam and, more recently, George W. Bush’s disastrous 2003 invasion of Iraq when American troops failed to be greeted as liberators.