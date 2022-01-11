Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump’s son’s advisers, aide who helped write rally speech

The House panel investigating the Capitol attack on Tuesday sent subpoenas to Ross Worthington, a former White House aide who helped draft then-President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech at a rally on the Ellipse, and two of Donald Trump Jr. 's advisers.

Worthington, Andy Surabian and Arthur Schwartz are required to produce records by Jan. 24 and sit for interviews with the committee.

“The Select Committee is seeking information from individuals who were involved with the rally at the Ellipse,” Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement. “Protests on that day escalated into an attack on our democracy. Protestors became rioters who carried out a violent attempt to derail the peaceful transfer of power.”

Worthington, the committee said, helped draft Trump’s speech preceding the insurrection, in which the former president falsely claimed the election had been stolen and urged supporters to “fight much harder” and “stop the steal.” Worthington is scheduled to appear for his deposition on Feb. 2.

The committee is interested in communications Schwartz and Surabian had on plans for the rally, appearance fees for those who spoke, media coverage about the rally, and concerns about having proposed speakers like Ali Alexander, the organizer of Stop the Steal, and Alex Jones, a far-right conspiracy theorist of Infowars fame. Jones and Alexander have also been subpoenaed by the committee. The panel says it has reason to believe that Schwartz spoke with Caroline Wren, Taylor Budowich, Julie Fancelli, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Katrina Pierson and Trump Jr.