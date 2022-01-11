Democrats’ early panic over gerrymandering could prove costly in November

Unless Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer suddenly emerge as the 21st-century heirs to escape artist Harry Houdini, Democrats’ legislative agenda will continue to remain underwater while chained upside down in a small box.

An eloquent Biden speech on voting rights is unlikely to persuade Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to abandon their stubborn infatuation with the Senate filibuster. Any burst of optimism about Manchin’s support for some new version of Biden’s Build Back Better agenda will inevitably be dashed by an updated pronouncement from the West Virginia blocking back.

Biden’s only major legislative victory in months came in early November when the House finally acceded to the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. And even that accomplishment required 13 GOP votes to offset the petulant opposition of six left-wing Democrats.

None of this should be surprising with a 50-50 Senate and a House majority that can be counted on the fingers of one hand. But most partisan Democrats — particularly the party activists — treat each legislative setback as if the last polar icecap had just melted.

Never in modern memory has a political party that controls the White House and Congress been this pessimistic.