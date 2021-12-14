DC files lawsuit against two groups for costs of Jan. 6 response

The District of Columbia filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Proud Boys International and Oath Keepers and about 30 of the groups’ alleged leaders and members “for conspiring to terrorize the District” in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, who announced the civil lawsuit outside the House entrance, said the District seeks “to impose severe financial penalties” on those who caused the District to “deploy unprecedented resources to repel and defeat an attack on our country’s capital.”

Racine said it was the first lawsuit to hold accountable the far-right groups “for unlawfully interfering with our country’s peaceful transfer of power” and assaulting law enforcement officers. All but one of the named defendants already face federal criminal charges in connection with the mob that entered the building as Congress tallied Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.

D.C. filed its lawsuit under the Ku Klux Klan Act, passed in 1871 in the wake of the Civil War, which Racine said was designed to protect the country and citizens against violent conspiracies. But the experience of lawmakers on similar litigation highlights the difficulty of bringing a case against those far-right groups.

Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell of California and Bennie Thompson of Mississippi used the same law to file civil lawsuits earlier this year to seek damages from Donald Trump and the former president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, for their roles in the Jan. 6 events.