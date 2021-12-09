Current, former members shake up races for governor

ANALYSIS — It’s not always about Washington. With most of the 2022 attention on the fights for the House and Senate majorities, more than a handful of current and former members of Congress have their sights on becoming governor.

At least a dozen current and former House members or senators are hoping to win the governor’s mansion this cycle. And that number could grow in the coming months as states finalize their congressional maps and some members find themselves looking for better political opportunities than running for reelection.

There are lots of opportunities, considering 36 states have governor’s races next year. A few former or current lawmakers have already seen their fortunes change or are still exploring their gubernatorial options.

In Arkansas, former Republican Rep. Tim Griffin, the current lieutenant governor, dropped out of the gubernatorial primary as it became clear that former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was going to win the nomination. Griffin is now running for state attorney general. Former Democratic Rep. Colleen Hanabusa might run for governor in Hawaii, and GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger could run in Illinois. The congressman has already announced he won’t seek reelection.

New York

Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi is running for governor instead of seeking a fourth term. It’s no secret the Long Island congressman has had his eye on the job, considering he also ran in 2006.