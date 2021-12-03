Skilled trades offer a bright future for America’s veterans

Every year, an estimated 200,000 members of the U.S. Armed Forces leave military service to reenter civil society in America. Around 3 million veterans served in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and each of them have faced this difficult transition. I wrote the Bringing Registered Apprenticeships to Veterans Education, or BRAVE, Act, which the House unanimously passed last month, with them in mind.

I am a member of Congress and serve on the House Armed Services Committee. I am the father of a veteran. And I am also the product of a registered apprenticeship. Our veterans are highly trained and skilled, making them uniquely suited for careers in the skilled trades. The BRAVE Act was designed to help their reentry into civilian life by connecting them to the resources they need to find fulfilling, good-paying careers.

When we send our servicemembers to war, we train and equip them with the skills they need to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. We do this because we want them to succeed in whatever mission they are assigned — be it on the battlefield or rendering humanitarian aid in the wake of natural disasters. They deserve the same level of support when they leave service.

One of the best ways to help our veterans is by providing them with meaningful work opportunities. Most men and women join the Armed Services out of a desire to serve; this mission-oriented mindset is not likely to end even when their formal service does. Registered apprenticeships allow servicemembers to build promising careers for themselves while building their communities.

I still take great pride in knowing I was a small part of building enduring monuments in my community. As an electrician and graduate of a registered apprenticeship, I worked to electrify the Ben Franklin Bridge — an iconic landmark used each day by thousands of commuters and that connects my hometown of Camden, N.J., to the city of Philadelphia across the Delaware River. By participating in registered apprenticeships, our veterans can pursue careers that are meaningful in the sense of service but also beneficial individually.