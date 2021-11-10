Democrats can’t blame ‘huge bummer’ in Virginia on turnout

It seems like everybody has a theory for Glenn Youngkin’s big win in Virginia last week. Why and how did he win? Who deserves the credit or the blame for the Democrats’ losses?

Many of the explanations, whether from politicians, cable news pundits, consultants or columnists, seem to reflect their own political narratives and assumptions rather than hard data. Many simply cannot accept the fact that Youngkin’s positive strategy focused on bread-and-butter issues and education helped him build a winning coalition of conservatives, moderates and independents.

Progressives blamed the loss in Virginia on a lack of enthusiasm for Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s campaign which, they claimed, didn’t excite the liberal base to turn out. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the loss a “huge bummer” that showed “the limits of trying to run a fully 100 percent super moderated campaign that does not excite, speak to, or energize a progressive base.”

Some argued, as one Sunday show pundit put it, that “the Democrats weren’t able to, even though they increased turnout, … keep apace with the GOP increase in turnout.” Except, as you’ll see below, while the turnout was smaller, the political and ideological makeup of the electorate was exactly the same as 2020.

But turnout wasn’t the only theory making the rounds this week. The liberal cable news crowd put the focus squarely on critical race theory and racism to explain the loss, a topic that has dominated their coverage for months. This focus on race to explain Youngkin’s win is one of the most puzzling claims given that Virginians also elected Republican Winsome Sears as lieutenant governor, the first Black woman to win statewide office.