Pentagon investigator finds no crime in Kabul drone strike

No laws were broken when a U.S. military drone killed 10 civilians, including seven children, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 29, a Defense Department investigation has concluded.

Briefing reporters Wednesday, Lt. Gen. Sami Said, the Air Force’s inspector general, said his team reviewed the same data and intelligence available to the team that conducted the strike, as well as their communications.

“I didn’t find violations of law or of the law of war,” he said, nor did Said find any individual conduct that rose to the level of criminal negligence. “What I found is the disconnects were an aggregate process breakdown, in which many people are involved.”

The Pentagon released a fact sheet about the report’s findings, but not the report itself, which is classified.

Said argued it is important to remember the context surrounding the strike, which took place just days after a suicide attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport killed 13 U.S. servicemembers and scores of Afghan civilians. U.S. forces were concentrated inside the airport as the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, and intelligence sources believed another attack on U.S. forces was imminent.