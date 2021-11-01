Rating change: Virginia governor’s race a Toss-up

Under normal conditions, Democrats win in Virginia. But these clearly aren’t normal conditions.

In the final moments of the 2021 race for governor, the race is coming down to the wire and Democrats no longer have a discernible advantage. Therefore, the rating for the race is changing from Tilt Democratic to Toss-up, a positive sign for Republicans.

Considering Joe Biden’s 10-point victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 election, and general Democratic success in Virginia over the past four years, there are Democratic voters available to put former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe over the top.

But rather than McAuliffe opening up a clear advantage in the final days as Democrats woke up to the threat of a Republican victory, the race has been trending toward Republicans.

For months, McAuliffe maintained a narrow but consistent advantage, but that’s changed in the final weeks. Republican Glenn Youngkin has pulled even, and maybe slightly ahead of McAuliffe. As of Monday at noon, Youngkin had a 48.5-46.8 percent advantage in the RealClearPolitics average and a 47.8-46.8 percent advantage in the FiveThirtyEight average. Private polling has shown a tight race as well, and continues to be mixed, but more surveys have shown a Youngkin advantage compared to a few weeks ago.