Oil spills keep happening. It’s time for offshore drilling to go

The recent oil spill near Huntington Beach, Calif., in which a nearly 18-mile-long offshore pipeline released thousands of gallons of crude oil not far south of Los Angeles, was the latest example in a long line of disasters caused by the fossil fuel industry. In a world where the climate crisis is quickly accelerating, putting our coastlines at serious risk from rising sea levels and more intense storms, we can’t afford any more business as usual from the offshore oil and gas industry. We have to change course now.

As chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, I am moving to get that transition underway. Last month, our panel approved a provision in our portion of the budget reconciliation bill to permanently end new offshore fossil fuel leasing along the Atlantic and Pacific coasts and in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. That provision was included in the reconciliation framework released Thursday. It must remain in the final version and become law.

Ending new offshore leasing is part of the sweeping change we need to confront the major consequences of oil spills. The disaster near Huntington Beach created a toxic oil slick on the ocean’s surface measuring 13 square miles, the equivalent of more than 6,200 football fields. The beach and its waters, both critical to the economy and quality of life, were closed for more than a week. Major events expected to attract hundreds of thousands of tourists, including the Pacific Airshow, the annual Huntington Beach Surf Contest and Surf City Days, were postponed or canceled. The damage was so severe that Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an emergency declaration.

Residents who have come in direct contact with the oil now face both short- and long-term health risks. A study of workers who cleaned up the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon catastrophe in the Gulf of Mexico found persistent health issues several years later. Local fishermen and women in the Huntington Beach area, many of whom are immigrants, fish for subsistence, putting them at continued risk of eating contaminated seafood.

The oil spill has also been a death sentence for wildlife. Dead birds and fish, coated in oil, washed up on the beach’s shore. In the nearby wetlands and marshes, which are home to approximately 90 species of birds (at least 10 percent of which are threatened or endangered), oil trapped in the sediment is effectively stuck there forever, permanently impacting these ecosystems.