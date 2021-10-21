Pentagon, intelligence agencies detail climate threat to security

Reports released Thursday by the Pentagon and the U.S. intelligence community laid out in frank terms the national security threat posed by climate change, and how rapidly evolving weather patterns will impact global stability in the decades to come.

The release of the documents, which was announced by the White House, comes as President Joe Biden prepares to attend COP26, the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, next month.

“We are already experiencing the devastating impacts that climate has wreaked on almost every aspect of our lives — from food and water insecurity to infrastructure and public health,” a senior administration official told reporters on a call Wednesday.

“And these security challenges are among the many reasons the administration has prioritized addressing the climate crisis both here at home and as a core element of our national security and foreign policy,” the official said.

The intelligence report, released by the National Intelligence Council and intended to reflect the views of America’s intelligence agencies as a whole, says that climate-driven risks to national security will likely increase through 2040.