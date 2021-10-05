You can take Joe Biden out of the Senate, but …

After spending 36 years in the Senate, Joe Biden knows that the way major legislation comes together would make the authors of high school civics books cringe.

Successful legislating requires the patience of a therapist, the flexibility of a gymnast, the vagueness of an advertising whiz and the flimflam of a conman. These skills need to be deployed in both bipartisan negotiations and in trying to paper over fissures in your own party.

This has been the approach Biden and his top White House aides have employed during the laborious struggle to pass an infrastructure bill and a reconciliation package, as everyone in Washington throws around numbers in the trillions.

Talk about patience. During negotiations on complex legislation, you have to hear everyone out, even if what he or she is saying is repetitive and illogical.

You can, for example, imagine Biden’s inner exasperation and outward calm during his endless conversations with Kyrsten Sinema, in which the Arizona senator refuses to specify what she would support in reconciliation.