Searching for ‘home’ in America

There are those who might harshly judge the place where I grew up — a West Baltimore row house, complete with painted brick facade and white marble steps. But to me, and my parents, four siblings and the boarder on the third floor, it was “home,” despite the fact that as the youngest I had to share a bedroom until everyone moved out.

And home, as we’ve especially learned over the past year and half, is important. It’s a place we’ve learned to value as a refuge during the pandemic. And to be without that refuge, no matter how modest, would be devastating.

That’s something to consider as the country, slowly, tries to recover — and thrive.

A home is a “foundation,” as Marcia Fudge, former congresswoman and current secretary of Housing and Urban Development, put it this week. She had just toured a mixed-income housing complex in Charlotte, N.C., with the city’s mayor, Vi Lyles, and called it “a model” for the country. The Residences at Renaissance, once the site of public housing, also includes senior housing, an elementary school and a child care center.

Lyles is one of the local leaders involved with HUD’s “House America” effort to address homelessness with American Rescue Plan funds. And while the purpose of Fudge’s visit — and an earlier stop in Rock Hill, S.C., to meet with Catawba Nation tribal leaders — was certainly political, a chance to tout the housing policy initiatives in the Biden administration’s Build Back Better agenda, there was truth in the secretary’s simple description.