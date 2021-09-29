Lawmakers press Pentagon to keep Taliban from sheltering terrorists

Pentagon leaders withstood withering criticism, largely from Republican members, about the handling of the American exit from Afghanistan as they testified before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.

But underneath the political posturing, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle raised real concerns about the implications for the United States’ ability to suppress terrorist activity in Afghanistan with the country fully under the control of the Taliban.

At the hearing’s outset, Adam Smith, the Washington Democrat who chairs the committee, tried to stave off partisan sniping, saying that keeping 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan would not have changed the outcome but delayed the inevitable collapse of the government while putting U.S. forces at risk.

“Our larger mission to help build a government in Afghanistan that could govern effectively and defeat the Taliban had failed,” Smith said. “More money and more lost American lives were not going to change that. The events we witnessed in Afghanistan in the wake of the collapse of the Afghan government in August happened primarily because of this reality.

Mike D. Rogers of Alabama, the panel’s top Republican, called President Joe Biden “delusional” for describing the withdrawal, which included the evacuation of 124,000 people via Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, as “an extraordinary success.”