Hawks have upper hand as Pentagon spending debate looms

Now that the House has passed the annual defense policy bill that authorizes $25 billion more than the Pentagon requested for the next fiscal year by an overwhelming bipartisan majority, appropriators must decide whether to match funding to the amounts authorized.

After a long series of votes on amendments, the House passed the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act by a 316-113 margin. Majorities of both Democrats (181-38) and Republicans (135-75) supported the bill, so the higher topline is not exactly on shaky ground.

The House bill authorizes $739.5 billion for the Defense Department, $24.7 billion more than the $714.8 billion the Biden administration requested. The higher figure is largely in line with the $740.1 topline from the Senate’s version, which was unveiled earlier this week.

Authorizing and appropriating

But it’s significantly more than the $716.9 billion topline approved by House appropriators when they marked up their funding bill in July. Asked then about the difference between the NDAA topline and appropriators’ lower total, Betty McCollum, D-Minn., chair of the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, said simply: “I support the number that I marked to.”

McCollum voted in favor of the NDAA on Thursday, as did Ken Calvert of California, the top Republican on the Appropriations Defense Subcommittee.