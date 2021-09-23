As LGBTQ state leaders, we know the Equality Act isn’t about partisanship

An estimated 6.7 million LGBTQ Americans live in one of the 29 states without comprehensive laws that explicitly protect them from discrimination. Someone’s ZIP code determines whether or not they’re protected from discrimination in the workplace, housing and public spaces where we all go about our daily lives.

As LGBTQ leaders in our respective states — Tennessee, where there are no laws protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination; and Iowa, where we do have a nondiscrimination law — we know firsthand how urgent it is to enact a uniform, nationwide law that protects all LGBTQ people, no matter what state they call home.

The degree to which you’re protected from discrimination shouldn’t vary from state to state or even community to community. Treating everyone fairly and ensuring every person has the opportunity to succeed is a fundamentally American value. But the patchwork of protections for LGBTQ Americans denies too many of us that core value.

Luckily, there’s a bill in Congress that would address this: the Equality Act. An overwhelming majority of Americans support provisions in the bill, which passed the House with bipartisan support and President Joe Biden has vowed to sign. Now, the Senate must act.

We’re emerging from the most virulently anti-LGBTQ nationwide legislative session in recent memory. Hundreds of bills that would undermine the dignity and humanity of LGBTQ people — particularly transgender youth — were introduced and advanced in state capitals this past year. Eight states enacted dangerous bans on trans kids participating in school sports. This wave of hostile bills isn’t in step with our nation’s values. (In fact, recent polling illustrates that an overwhelming majority of Americans in every single state support nondiscrimination measures, including a majority of conservatives.) But that doesn’t lessen the harm of their impact.