Photo of the day: The return of the fence

A woman walks her dogs through an opening in the newly erected temporary security fence on the East Front of the Capitol on Thursday morning. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Security officials are preparing for the Sept. 18 rally near the Capitol by erecting a fence around the perimeter of the building.

Capitol Police intelligence shows violent rhetoric is ramping up online, and congressional leaders have been briefed on the law enforcement plan around the event.

The weekend demonstration, in support of people arrested for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, is orchestrated by Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign employee and executive director of Look Ahead America.