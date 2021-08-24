American hope survived Vietnam. Will it survive Afghanistan?

Hope seems fragile — particularly in trying times like what is unfolding in Afghanistan today. Yet somehow American hope endures.

The Trump administration’s decision to abandon Afghanistan, carried out with “messy” execution by the Biden administration, is a geopolitical humiliation for America. This month’s chaotic scenes from Kabul as the U.S. beats a hasty withdrawal brings more than haunting pictures that parallel America’s similarly hasty 1975 withdrawal from Vietnam. This affects real people our nation made commitments to.

In 2011-12, I served with the 10th Mountain Division in Kandahar Province. A young Afghan man volunteered to serve with the U.S. Army and was placed with my unit as a translator. He was only 19 years old. I listened to him recount his belief in the ideals of American freedom and his vision that Afghanistan could be more than a war-torn country ruled by drug thugs and violent Islamic extremists. He served with American forces loyally as an Afghan believer in the goodness of America and the best our nation offers. Like me, he undertook military missions side by side with American soldiers; unlike me, he went out with our troops unarmed because he was an Afghan national amid U.S. forces and was not permitted to carry a weapon.

The disaster in Afghanistan gives the U.S. a black eye and bolsters the standing of our international detractors, particularly China and Russia. The events in Kabul undermine America’s reputation for resolve against our enemies.

But the abandonment of Afghanistan is more than an international power move; it is an abandonment of people who placed their trust and faith in the promise of the United States. As America continues to grapple with problems around illegal immigration, my former translator patiently awaited bureaucratic adjudication of his special immigrant visa to legally come to the U.S. He is still waiting — now in hiding from the Taliban. Even more than the problem Afghanistan poses for America’s international reputation, the real tragedy comes from these individuals whom our government leaves behind.