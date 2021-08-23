Democrats will try to ‘deem’ $3.5T budget blueprint

Speaker Nancy Pelosi floated a compromise to moderate holdouts Monday that would advance the budget resolution needed to unlock a $3.5 trillion package of aid to families, students and clean energy subsidies in exchange for a guaranteed vote on a separate, $550 billion infrastructure package.

The plan would “deem” the fiscal 2022 budget resolution adopted when the chamber adopts the combined rule for floor debate on the Senate-passed infrastructure bill and voting rights legislation. Pelosi, D-Calif., also committed to a floor vote on the infrastructure bill before Oct. 1, when current surface transportation program authorizations lapse.

The centrists who’ve balked at voting for the budget before the bipartisan infrastructure bill did not appear to accept the offer. Leadership was negotiating with the group, led by Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., late Monday night.

"We're still working, feeling very optimistic, though still working,'' Gottheimer told reporters during a brief break in the discussions shortly after 9 p.m. He declined to answer questions.

Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer also declined to say much beyond that the talks were continuing.