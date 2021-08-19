Why saving downtown is key to our COVID-19 economic recovery

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is clear some things will never be the same — from the ways we socialize with one another to the way we shop to how and even where we work. The traditional workplace was already evolving before the pandemic, cities were changing, and technological advancements had enabled the widespread use of videoconferencing and streamlined collaboration.

But the sudden and forced social distancing of COVID-19 quickly pushed workers out of city center offices and into their homes in adjacent neighborhoods and suburbs. While this is an exciting time for many, downtowns and small businesses are at significant risk of shuttering — ultimately crippling the economic engines of our cities unless we make strategic decisions now to invest in those communities.

Until recently, workplace productivity was typically focused in urban centers. Large office spaces that fit entire corporations were a necessity for most businesses. These offices, historically based in “downtown” areas of cities, became centers for commerce of all kinds. Transportation, dining, retail and entertainment alike all flocked to these concentrated areas of business professionals and the opportunities that come along with them.

But when offices move, shutter or simply cut their daily occupancy in half, not only does real estate take a hit — so do the small businesses that depend on the 9-to-5 crowd in and around business districts and ultimately the city itself in reduced taxes. The deli next to the office, the dry cleaner near the metro stop and the bar down the block all lose customers, and many may have no choice but to close up shop.

If cities do not adapt to the evolving shift in working behavior, then the infrastructure that once thrived will surely crumble, leaving myriad businesses in shambles, communities broken, higher crime rates and once-prime real estate vacant. Action must be taken now to avoid the urban decay the U.S. experienced throughout the 1960s and ’70s, which can still be seen in many cities across the country. Single-use business-driven city centers need to be converted into complete communities, where future generations can live, work and play within a walkable and transit-rich downtown neighborhood.