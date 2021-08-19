Make a deal and get it done: The case for more bipartisanship

The Senate’s overwhelming and bipartisan vote in support of a new infrastructure bill has shown our country what our politics could — and should — look like.

President Joe Biden was right to focus on reaching a bipartisan deal on a major piece of legislation. We need more of this spirit when it comes to tackling our nation’s biggest issues.

However, as the debate lingers on and other issues arise, I fear retrenchment back into partisan camps. We cannot allow that for the sake of our democracy.

As the mayor of the ninth-largest city in the United States, I believe in the bipartisan framework and related initiatives pushed by the president. Investing in our infrastructure and in opportunities for our people would be good for Dallas, good for business, good for families and good for our country. The agreement is not everything the president wanted, but we need to act now on broadband expansion, public transportation improvements and bridge repairs. We also need to boost education so we can strengthen our workforce and compete as a country in a fast-changing world. And we need investment in our families, including maternal health, child care and paid family leave policies. To me, this is no partisan wish list; it’s a collection of essentials for our future.

But the debate in Washington is about far more than the cost of rebuilding our country’s crumbling infrastructure. It is about rebuilding our nation’s political discourse.