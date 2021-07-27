Democrats are poised for big wins in Congress. So why the doom and gloom?

In 1963, with John F. Kennedy in the White House, political scientist James MacGregor Burns published “The Deadlock of Democracy,” a learned lament about cdongressional obstinance and dysfunction.

“We are mired in governmental deadlock,” Burns wrote, “as Congress blocks and kills … most of Mr. Kennedy’s bold proposals of 1960. Soon we will be caught in the politics of drift.”

The crux of Burns’ argument was that only about 125 House seats were competitive — and they were mostly in major metropolitan areas. The result: Under the seniority system, the House was controlled by rural reactionary legislators from safe districts who scorned major governmental spending programs.

Much of “The Deadlock of Democracy” was shrewd and historically grounded. But nearly a half-century later, the lasting irony is that the book came out on the eve of the most fruitful legislative era since the New Deal.

By the end of 1965, Congress, at the high-water mark of Lyndon Johnson’s presidency, had passed two major civil rights laws, established Medicare, approved federal aid to education and launched the War on Poverty.