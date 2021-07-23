Yellen’s global minimum tax push likely to crash and burn

High ambitions can lead to great success. But, as demonstrated by the mythical Icarus who flew too close to the sun, high ambitions can also cause an otherwise promising effort to crash and burn.

That’s the fate tax officials in the United States and more than 100 other countries are likely to face with the current effort to establish a 15 percent global minimum tax for corporate taxpayers.

It does not have to be that way. The current proposal seeks participation and perfection from every country on the globe. Centuries of respect for national sovereignty with respect to tax policy is ignored, or rather bulldozed to the ground. The penalty rules for recalcitrant countries are hideously complex.

But perfection is not achievable. And so, the headline is already visible: “Global minimum tax initiative fails.”

It does not have to be that way. By redefining success, and showing a little patience, the United States and other countries that favor a minimum tax can succeed.