Earmarks that added $1.4 billion to THUD bill may not add votes

When the House Appropriations Committee takes up the fiscal 2022 Transportation-HUD spending bill Friday, it may help decide the fate of the Jefferson City Memorial Airport Air Traffic Control Center in Missouri.

It could help build sidewalks for Kelseyville, Calif., or redesign an intersection in downtown Pineville, N.C. It could plan and design a new commuter rail stop in Revere, Mass., on the Newburyport/Rockport line and create a pedestrian connection at that stop to the MBTA Blue Line intermodal transit facility approximately 1,000 feet to the east.

Those projects were among 975 earmarks added to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation-HUD fiscal 2022 draft spending bill. Subcommittee Chairman David E. Price, D-N.C., said there were more than 1,000 requests.

While earmarks were once viewed as a sort of legislative grease to get members to vote for legislation they might not otherwise support, many of the Republicans who placed earmarks in the House bill or are trying to get them in the Senate version say they won't vote for the bill if its overall spending levels are too high.

In all, the subcommittee folded in $1.4 billion worth of earmarks, according to the House Appropriations Committee. Of that, $427.5 million was set aside for highway projects, while nearly $80 million was set aside for airport grants. Some $923.5 million was set aside for HUD-related economic development projects.